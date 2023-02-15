The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - RELEASED

Share · View all patches · Build 10510349 · Last edited 15 February 2023 – 09:19:03 UTC by Wendy

Update 2.1 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to traffic chaos thanks to new live events and interactive online traffic radio as well as several bug fixes and improvements.

You can find more information about the live events in the 2.1 Beta changelog: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/491540/view/3658645888376854265

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.17.56933 EA

Added new feature: Live Events

Fixed rain under bridges and in tunnels

Changed Scania Citywide indicator interval

Fixed: indicator sounds could be played while the ignition was not enabled

Fixed footstep sound volume not influenced by ambient master

Increased indicator sound volume in ECityBus

Fixed missing ECityBus wiper sound

Fixed ECityBus window shade keybind mixup

Fixed Crossselector door clearance not being recognized

Common Wheels may now receive automatic configurations

Fixed AC not working in arcade mode

Fixed rain inside vehicles

Fixed rare instance of Bus spawn getting blocked

Fixed Pedestrian spawning

Fixed Camera turning on even when disabled

Sound fixes

Level Art Fixes

Performance Optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background