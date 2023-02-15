 Skip to content

The Bus update for 15 February 2023

The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - RELEASED

The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - RELEASED

15 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.1 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to traffic chaos thanks to new live events and interactive online traffic radio as well as several bug fixes and improvements.

You can find more information about the live events in the 2.1 Beta changelog: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/491540/view/3658645888376854265

Following, you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.17.56933 EA

  • Added new feature: Live Events
  • Fixed rain under bridges and in tunnels
  • Changed Scania Citywide indicator interval
  • Fixed: indicator sounds could be played while the ignition was not enabled
  • Fixed footstep sound volume not influenced by ambient master
  • Increased indicator sound volume in ECityBus
  • Fixed missing ECityBus wiper sound
  • Fixed ECityBus window shade keybind mixup
  • Fixed Crossselector door clearance not being recognized
  • Common Wheels may now receive automatic configurations
  • Fixed AC not working in arcade mode
  • Fixed rain inside vehicles
  • Fixed rare instance of Bus spawn getting blocked
  • Fixed Pedestrian spawning
  • Fixed Camera turning on even when disabled
  • Sound fixes
  • Level Art Fixes
  • Performance Optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

Changed files in this update

