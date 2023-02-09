Patch Notes v1.0.196

- Updated the credits.
- The game now detects the joysticks as input during the dark sequence of the main menu.
- Fixed the P rank requirement for the fourth boss.
- Fixed an issue where if you spammed the Grab and Jump buttons while in the weenie mount you could jump with it.
- Fixed an issue where the Captain Goblin would get stuck in his animation after returning in Crust Cove.
- Fixed an issue where the Captain Goblin wouldn't disappear under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck during the outside room.
