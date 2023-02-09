 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pizza Tower update for 9 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.196

Share · View all patches · Build 10510311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • The game now detects the joysticks as input during the dark sequence of the main menu.
  • Fixed the P rank requirement for the fourth boss.
  • Fixed an issue where if you spammed the Grab and Jump buttons while in the weenie mount you could jump with it.
  • Fixed an issue where the Captain Goblin would get stuck in his animation after returning in Crust Cove.
  • Fixed an issue where the Captain Goblin wouldn't disappear under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck during the outside room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link