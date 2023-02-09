The State of Early Access #01

As we near the half-year point of our Early Access phase, we wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on our progress and plans for the future. Your participation in the development of this game has been invaluable and your comments and bug reports are making a real difference in shaping the direction of the game. We cannot stress enough the impact your feedback has had on our priorities as we work to improve the game. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for being a part of this journey with us.

We are still working on optimization so we can keep using this amazing lighting HDRP provides us and the perfect atmosphere for our roleplay sessions.

We are dedicated to delivering the best possible gaming experience to all of our players, and we want to assure you that we are working tirelessly to make that a reality. As we continue our journey in Early Access, we promise to listen to your feedback and make changes that reflect the needs and wants of our community. You, the players, are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to thank you for your unwavering support.

A special thank you to all of our roleplayers who bring this world to life with your creativity and imagination. Your passion for this game is contagious and it is a privilege to have you all as part of our community. Thank you for your contributions and for helping us to create a rich and immersive world. We cannot wait to see what adventures you will embark on next!