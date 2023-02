Share · View all patches · Build 10510089 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 00:13:51 UTC by Wendy

-Added to the Aesthetic design of both the North Tower and South Tower

-Adjusted the level design of the South Tower

-Adjusted Night Creature response and added SFX Night Creature Death cutscene

-Added Exits to the First puzzle rooms in the Facility of Madness

-Animated the stationary Crow

-Animated the Skinless NPCs in the Ashes area

-Adjusted various layer, text, logic and sound issues all around

-Removed certain hidden collision blockers