Build 10510074 · Last edited 9 February 2023

-Many Bug Fixes

-Player Feedback (Bosses got nerfed and difficulty decreased)

-New Content on Harbonia

-Controller-Keyboard UI Switching Improved

-Text Boxes & Dialogue improved

This is the first big Update! Please also post further feedback in the discussion ^^