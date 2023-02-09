Dev Update #26: Build 14 (Rebuild to Live Build, Major Balancing Overhaul)

Hey guys,

Another major update today. A huge balancing overhaul and the rebuild version is now transitioning to the live build version. The store page has been completely updated and a new trailer has been released.

You will need to start a new playthrough in order to see all the changes. If you are loading up a save file from the initial Dead Monarchy and not the rebuild version, this update will break your save game.

For the past several updates, the updates have been on the beta branch but now the rebuild version has made its way to the live build, so now would be the time to opt out of the beta branch. The current live build will transition to a legacy branch before being removed in a month or so due to being completely outdated.

New:

The 5 elevation related perks within the Battle Awareness perk category have been replaced with 5 new perks, due to the elevation perks being broken but also not entirely practical to use. The new perk abilities reduce status values Attack, Strength, Defense, Focus and Agility.

Added a difficulty disclaimer screen when starting new games.

You can now pan the camera with the directional keyboard arrows, rotate the camera with right ctrl and keypad 0 and reset the camera position with right shift.

Buffed the post-game boss, has a new armour set, good luck.

Added a button to cancel active contracts, will result in a loss to company morale.

It is now possible to start with a party of companions. Party Strength is a new difficulty setting that determines your starting party size and also your starting crowns. It has been merged with the Starting Crowns difficulty option.

Camping now has new features. During each camp session (every time you set up camp, once per day), you can gather provisions, iron ore and quality woods, x5 per member. In addition, you can increase company morale by 25% each session and train your men, increasing their EXP by +500 each session.

Changes:

Wild Strike and Quick Shot maximum hit chance prior to obtaining the perk "Organised Chaos" is reduced to 40% from 65%.

Wild Strike and Quick Shot maximum hit chance after obtaining the perk "Organised Chaos" is reduced to 50% from 80%.

Watchful Slash (Greatsword Ability) now uses 100% of Focus as extra bonus damage instead of 50% when upgraded to the 3rd rank.

Honing Slash (Greatsword Ability) now has a stacking bonus Focus buff of +50 instead of +20 when upgraded to the 3rd rank.

The quantity selection UI box will not show up when selling items unless the item stack is greater than x1, meaning you can sell items faster.

Cinematic attack camera transition at the end of the attack animation has been shortened due to issues with camera transitions.

All 10 perks within the Battlefield Training category have been buffed. 25 to 50 and 15 to 25.

The daily wage and daily intake (food) for advanced backgrounds has been significantly increased due to the increased amount of crowns that you can make from all the new contracts. With the buffs to status boosting perks, the non-military based backgrounds are still viable and of course much cheaper to field.

Master level contract difficulty icons have been updated to reflect the increased difficulty between master level contracts instead of just using the same icon.

The amount of Ancient Coins required to craft tier 2 stat rings (Steel) has been increased from x1 to x5.

The cooldowns for contracts have been adjusted, it was too easy to exploit contracts such as Collection for easy crowns. Cooldowns in days:

Raid = 3

Procurement = 3

Looting = 14

Reclamation = 21

Collection = 28

Retrieval = 21

Training = 7

Acquisition = 3

Requisition = 7

Elimination = 7

Updated the "Current AP" HUD to only display remaining AP instead of displaying max as well due to certain perks increasing AP mid-combat which can result in the player technically having more than the max displayed AP which causes confusion.

Chests that spawn in the overworld maps are now highlighted to begin with and the cursor will change when hovering over the chest.

Energetic Strikes, the light armour perk now adds the user's maximum Stamina as opposed to the user's current Stamina as bonus damage. This results in a substantial damage boost.

Starting gold for all difficulty levels has been increased.

The farmhand, peddler and squire backgrounds have been rebalanced to make them viable to use as arbalesters. You will see a significant focus boost at the loss of other stats.

Contracts that ask you to collect a required item now take into account existing items that were collected before the contract was issued.

The perk Indomitable Spirit no longer has a health requirement, can be activated whenever.

The perk effects for Distracting Shot and Piercing Shot effects have been buffed from -10 to -25.

The perks effects for Defensive Strikes, Defensive Movement, Defensive Dodge and Reinforcing Footwork have been buffed from +5 to +10.

The perk effect for Tireless Dodge has been buffed from +10 to +25 Stamina.

Status effect changes now show up as floating text during combat, along with missed hits.

Completing a contract now has a 25% chance to increase company morale by +25%.

Supplies for camping has been reduced from x5 to x1 in the haven marketplaces.

Fixes:

Movement range has now been fixed, previously the Movement (stat) value was not recognised and so regardless of light or heavy armour buffs/penalties movement would always be 5 tiles. Now light armour correctly gives the wearer more movement range and heavy armour will significantly hinder movement range as was initially intended.

The quantity/confirmation UI box that appears when purchasing an arena item with medallions has been fixed to display the icon for medallions instead of crowns.

Some minor text fixes.

Fixed issue of the medallions counter UI box not updating in the arena rewards menu when purchasing rewards.

Fixed issue of incorrect settlement modifiers being displayed (Korburg values) when in the newly added havens.

Fixed issue of random events triggering whilst moving to an outpost to access the marketplace.

Fixed the light armour perk Nimble Movement not correctly adding Stamina as extra armour.

Fixed the incorrect durability values when certain perks that use stats as secondary armour values are acquired, the correct amount of durability will now be deducted from armour.

Dungeon locations such as caves, ruins, graveyards, forts will now respawn as originally intended instead of instantly as soon as you leave the haven.

Fixed the model scaling bug related to masterwork Greatswords during combat.

Updated the haven entrance menu UI to be more consistent with the rest of the location UI's. This also fixes one of the rare issues where leaving the haven would lock up the UI.

Fix floating texts bunching up together, floating texts will now spawn apart if multiple instances occur during combat.

Fixed the issue of a few treasure chests spawning to close to other locations which makes them unable to be interacted with.

Fixed a major exploit where if you retreated from battle, the loot was not cleared and then would appear as loot in the next battle if you won.

Quick Shot (Arbalest) no longer benefits from increased range when upgrading Arbalest abilities.

Wild Strike is no longer affected by perks other than the perks that directly affect Wild Strike.

Fixed item text display issues in the combatant placement battle UI.

Masterwork armour will no longer have poorer stats than ancestral equipment at the lowest rolls.

Fixed the issue of not gaining +5 AP on a ranged critical kill when the perk Sharp Senses is acquired.

Added missing crowns for the loot reward for arena champions.

The full release of Dead Monarchy draws closer.

Cheers,

Kevin.