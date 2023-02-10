A Wild(ly romantic) Ride



Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s almost time for another trip through the mystical portal - this time to the Land of Love, where chocolates, roses, and gorgeous Valentine gals abound! As always, this Parallel Event will feature a variety of romantic tasks, sentimental goals, and syrupy-sweet rewards, including the chance to corral another feisty redhead! Err, unlock a new girl for your Main Game, we mean. Hehe!

The Valentine’s Event starts on February 16 and runs until February 20. Perfect timing if you want to nab yourself a stash of discount chocolate! What better snack to sustain you during a rip-roaring four day event?

BTW, Vote-a-Fling Winner Nova's LTE will soon be coming to your game faster than you can say "ollie", so check your phone now for some new messages from the girl herself!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas