Joon Shining update for 8 February 2023

Small bug fixes and UI additions

• Fixed "restart level" button in menu (it was previously not unpausing the game)
• added "exit game" from title screen
• fixed menu-pausing when picking up a slow-motion gem, so those two things don't interfere with each other
• fixed tutorial level 2 and 3 so slow-motion in those levels doesn't interfere with game pausing when opening menu

Changed files in this update

Mage Drops Content Depot 1552601
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot MacOS Depot 1552602
  • Loading history…
Mage Drops Depot Linux Depot 1552603
  • Loading history…
