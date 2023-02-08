• Fixed "restart level" button in menu (it was previously not unpausing the game)
• added "exit game" from title screen
• fixed menu-pausing when picking up a slow-motion gem, so those two things don't interfere with each other
• fixed tutorial level 2 and 3 so slow-motion in those levels doesn't interfere with game pausing when opening menu
Joon Shining update for 8 February 2023
Small bug fixes and UI additions
Changed files in this update