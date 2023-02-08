Buggos Multi-Language Support

Buggos can now be played in multiple languages! Today we are releasing Czech, with plans for German and French coming as soon as they are ready. This took quite a lot of effort, and I would like to thank our volunteer translators for working so hard to make this happen. Buggos will detect your default language using steam, however you can choose your language preference within the settings menu.

In the future I would also like to get Simple Chinese working for Buggos, so expect that to come some time down the line.

Additionally there are a few updates and changes to the way Buggos saves your game. If you have any issues with your save file, feel free to hop into the discord and I will personally fix it.

Cheers!

-Will (Intrepid Marmot)