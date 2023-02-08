 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buggos update for 8 February 2023

Buggos Multi-Language Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10509843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Buggos Multi-Language Support

Buggos can now be played in multiple languages! Today we are releasing Czech, with plans for German and French coming as soon as they are ready. This took quite a lot of effort, and I would like to thank our volunteer translators for working so hard to make this happen. Buggos will detect your default language using steam, however you can choose your language preference within the settings menu.
In the future I would also like to get Simple Chinese working for Buggos, so expect that to come some time down the line.

Additionally there are a few updates and changes to the way Buggos saves your game. If you have any issues with your save file, feel free to hop into the discord and I will personally fix it.

Cheers!
-Will (Intrepid Marmot)

Changed files in this update

Buggos Depot Depot 789662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link