Share · View all patches · Build 10509841 · Last edited 9 February 2023 – 00:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This should be the last of the UI fixes

Finally fixed pause mode and steam overlay interactions

The entire game should now be playable with a controller from start to finish. Those of you with joypads please try and make sure you get to all the buttons and options without using the mouse.

Thanks again for the playtesting!

Next update will be some updates to the levels. Once that's been tested and bugs fixed we'll close the playtest and move into the early access.