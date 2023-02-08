2/8/23 - Quick File Patch

Waste Walkers

This post is a copy/paste from my other game's news section, but still applies here.

Hey everyone, this is kind of unfortunate that I've had to do this now, but I wrapped the game files with some piracy countermeasures.

My games have long been pirated and distributed illegally on various sites and platforms and with how cheap they are, how hard I work on them, and how little I actually make, I am at the point where I feel like something needs to be done. The damage from years of this taking place is already done, but moving forward, I'm doing this from now on to try to protect myself and my work.

What this means: nothing for you if you own the game legitimately. All it does is update some files to protect against digital piracy. If you had the game from another source, it probably means nothing for you as well at the moment. But further piracy will be hindered at the very least.

Activated Steam's anti-piracy protection on the game's files (YOU MAY GET A FALSE POSITIVE WITH YOUR ANTIVIRUS THAT THE GAME.EXE IS UNTRUSTED NOW - THAT'S JUST BECAUSE IT IS A NEW VERSION OF THE FILE AND UNKNOWN AT THE MOMENT - RELAX, STEAM HAS ITS OWN FILE VERIFICATION AND AUTHENTICATION SYSTEMS - YOU'RE SAFE)

I hope you understand where I'm coming from with this. I'm one guy, busting my rear to try to make these games at a reasonable price so everyone can enjoy them, make enough to pay my bills at the very least, and provide some fun for people during their gaming time.

Thanks.

-[b]Eric "Corrosion" Plasencia