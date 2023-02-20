Surprise Update: Now Steam Deck Verified!

Hey Dreamscapers!

As many of you know, we have spent the last year hard at work on our second unannounced title thanks to your support of our studio. However, we fell in love with the Steam Deck over the holidays and felt strongly that Dreamscaper is the perfect game for the device.

Therefore, we are thrilled to announce that we have also been secretly revisiting Dreamscaper in order to improve the performance, usability and readability of our game specifically for the Steam Deck. That is correct: Dreamscaper is now officially a Verified Steam Deck game.

We hope that you enjoy this new update and please let us know if you encounter any new issues related to these changes so that we can hotfix them ASAP.

Love,

Rob, Ian & Paul