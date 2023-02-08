-cleaned up some memory and leftover buttons from menus
-control profiles can now be edited and assigned at the pause menu in adventure mode.
-refactored the replay system
-Combined input replay files and sprite ghost files into a single .kinreplay file
-system now set up to soon work with multiplayer.
-Added a controller join before entering online menu
-Potentially fixed some netplay issues. Need to test.
Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 8 February 2023
Patch 2/8/2023
