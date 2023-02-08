Performance regression fix and new perf improvements

There was a perf regression on crabs that caused lower spec machines to run slower than expected. This fixes that issue and my min spec machine runs at 60fps again with min settings.

v0.5.81

-Updated Crab LOD settings (this fixes a frame rate regression on lower end hardware so their fps is much better now like it was previously)

-Optimized animal AI physics logic

-Optimized boat physics logic

-Optimized NPC physics logic

-Improved loading logic so it initializes object rendering for all loaded zones before playing instead of doing it when the zone is first seen on screen.

-Setup frame rate uniformity logic for the ocean when running at 60hz water or in a online game.