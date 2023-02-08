 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 8 February 2023

VDay update

cyberpunkdreams update for 8 February 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

A little bit of new content for VDay.
-- The event will start on 2023-02-09
-- Buy a gift for your lover, and maybe get one in return.
-- Bar hook-ups are also easier.

Using Hard facts to gain knowledge of different organisations is still random but no longer uses The Milky way.
-- You have to use it for it to change, but it guarantees that there'll always be a usable option available (if you have any at all).
You can now switch on auto-emptying your stash (as well as auto-pick up).
Reduced the rate at which high level rumours decay.
Assorted ammo now contributes to Current stash.
-- You might suddenly have a lot of stash; get changed to deal with it quickly.

New artwork.

Fixed some problems with the stat changes displays on notifications.
Fixed a problem with using Solo studs 6.
Fixed a problem with the hunt not ending on [i]Dead man cares?
Fixed a problem with using a murder crew on [i]Dead man cares?
More typos fixed; thanks for the reports.

