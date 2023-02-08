First update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10509361 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 23:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.1 of The Trasamire Campaigns is live! This update brings the following changes:

Relaxed requirements for AI's surrender in battles. The new threshold is possession of >65% of the map and >50% of the map's total unit count.

Doubled the starting readiness of battalions on campaign maps. This should make more cards useful sooner.

Fixed a bug with the Master Volume Slider.

Balance improvements.

As always, be sure to post any feedback on the forums. And good luck with your conquests!