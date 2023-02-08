Today's the big day!!
NRG has launched on Steam free to play now
Grab a friend for some PVP, CO-OP or just play solo
FREE CHIPS ALL WEEK!
1k free chips for eve
NRG update for 8 February 2023
NRG out now and Free to Play | Devs live!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Today's the big day!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Heavy Metal Content Depot 1714271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update