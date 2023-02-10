 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 10 February 2023

Update B 8.7 - small update for in between

  • Thermometer now has optical and acoustical signals on change (community request)
  • There is now another page in the journal for more statistics (community request. More statistics will follow)

  • Distance to open/close drawers reduced.
  • Volumetric light is now disabled by default

  • Drawers could not always be opened in multiplayer
  • Fixed bug in general translation process
  • Shape shifter was sometimes invisible
  • Network traffic for animations reduced
  • Billy sometimes denied you jobs. Very mean.

