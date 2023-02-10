Update B 8.7 - small update for in between

- Thermometer now has optical and acoustical signals on change (community request)
- There is now another page in the journal for more statistics (community request. More statistics will follow)
- Distance to open/close drawers reduced.
- Volumetric light is now disabled by default
- Drawers could not always be opened in multiplayer
- Fixed bug in general translation process
- Shape shifter was sometimes invisible
- Network traffic for animations reduced
- Billy sometimes denied you jobs. Very mean.
Changed files in this update