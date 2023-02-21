Update 1.10 is now available!

New Features

Two New Weapons

Two new weapons have been introduced to the game: the MP7A2 for MARSOC and the SR-2MP Veresk for Volk. The MP7A2 is one we heard a lot of requests for. You’ll see it has its 40 round magazine, drop free magazine, and bolt release button, while the SR-2MP Veresk’s has a 30 round magazine, drop free magazine, and cheaper point cost to balance it. Both sport a high fire rate and are excellent choices for CQB. You won’t need to worry too much about your barrel getting obstructed as it might with longer weapons. We’re happy to have a chance to provide more close quarters options, plus finally get an SMG onto Volk!





New Map

We have been listening to community feedback and requests for a European map. Egress is a brand new urban city map set in Estonia available for all game modes with both day and night versions, and it’s our second map to make use of snow. You will need to be careful when moving around to not give your position away when others can hear it crunching beneath your boots. Egress offers a variety of cover and interesting locations to discover including warehouse storage, a hotel bar, and more. Get ready to learn some new call outs.













This time around, we wanted to make sure all our weapon and map content in this update connected and fit well with each other in terms of both gameplay and setting. SMGs were a great fit for the close quarters urban fighting that’s seen in Egress. The MP7A2, in addition to being a commonly requested weapon by players, can be seen used by both American and Estonian special operations teams. The SR-2MP Veresk is a natural gameplay counterpart that is used by Russian security forces and thus makes sense for Volk to have their hands on, not to mention that its country of origin is just across the border. In future update content, we plan to connect our guns, maps, and overall content similarly as long as we are still satisfying our content goals giving you things you want to see in-game.

Regional Servers

Regional servers allow players to play in matches hosted closer to their location where they can have better connections. Upon launch after downloading update 1.10 players will be asked if they want to pick a preferred region. There are 4 options to choose from; US West, US East, Europe, Asia. Players should pick the region closest to their current location. If players ever want to change their preferred server region, they can do so at any time in the Settings menu.

Choosing a preferred server region will set your game to attempt to join lobbies in that region when using the quick play options for Core, Co-op, and Social buttons found under Multiplayer. If a lobby can’t be found in your region, it will start checking other regions. Whenever you choose to host a lobby, your lobby will always be hosted in your preferred server region. This gives you more control over this function, and not just assume you always want to host in whatever region is closest to you. So if you have a few friends all located in another part of the world, and want to host a lobby for them that is physically closer to them so they can benefit from a lower ping, you can always go to your Settings and choose their region. When looking for a lobby to join in the server browser, you can see which server region a lobby is set to in the server info area at the bottom under “respawn mode”. You can also use the server browser’s filters to narrow down which regional server lobbies show in the browser. If you’re ever in the middle of a match and unsure what server region you’re in, you can always look in the back of the tent.

AI Enemy Animations

AI enemy animations in co-op and single player have been completely overhauled. Every animation has been replaced, including walking, shooting, throwing grenades, dying, and more. Fighting AI and getting kills especially will now feel even more impactful, immersive, and responsive.

Now, over to the full change log!

Change Log:

Major Additions

Snowy urban CQB map Egress

MP7A2 weapon for MARSOC Specialist

SR-2MP Veresk weapon for Volk Specialist

Regional Server Support for US East, US West, Europe, and Asia regions

Overhaul of all enemy AI animations including movement, deaths, and more

System

Added additional information to Competitive filter description in the server browser

The 'Dominant Eye' setting no longer resets after changing the individual setting and relaunching the title

Fixed an issue where the license button would attempt to open a web page even if you weren't connected to the internet

Fixed issue that caused some players to go to main menu instead of directly going into the game lobby when accepting a game invite

Adjustments made to Virtual Gunstock to fix issues when aiming to prevent hypersensitivity

Fixed bug where some users are not able to see the Vote kick UI after they load into active gameplay and initiate a vote kick

Fixed bug where helmets would not properly equip and the menu options to not proceed to the loadout screen if hosts player's headset went idle before other players join the lobby

Fixed an issue on Quest 2 where dark shading patches were visible on character models

Quest users that have Oculus users as friends can now see said Oculus friend with the ‘Show Friends Only’ filter selected

Description of additional syringes available in co-op Evac is now consistent with the amount the user receives during gameplay

Loadouts created in Free Roam mode are no longer carried over to the other game modes

Weapons where both hands grip the weapon close together will no longer experience jittering when the user holds them at a specific angle

Gameplay

Numerous fixes related to bugs linked to a host player's headset going idle before other players join the lobby

Players no longer become invisible to AI when joining the lobby while the host has their Quest in rest mode at the end of the round

Player can no longer see or use extra ammunition from AI when joining lobby after the 1st round in co-op mode

Fixed an issue where you would see a generic end of round message ("MISSING END ROUND MESSAGE FOR ESCORT") when no players would be left alive at the end of the jail spawn timer

Fixed a bug where ammo boxes were only visible to the host after a map transition in Bazaar

Fixed issue in Escort MARSOC could begin the game without a VIP and be unable to extract if their VIP disconnects from the lobby as the game begins

Fixed a bug where a player could become invisible if you leave & rejoin an Assault lobby after downing another player, & you spawn into the map before said player has re-spawned back into the map

Night vision no longer fades away when user steps into a cloud of smoke after throwing a smoke grenade

Fixed players being able to exceed the class limit by selecting the same class at the same time in competitive servers

The Player Arrow on the whiteboard map now correctly points in the same direction as the player is facing when looking at team members in active gameplay

Maps

Bazaar

Fixed multiple spots of collision

Adjusted lighting in Bazaar giving the map more direct light in daytime to improve visuals and player lighting

Fixed missing items in the Market area in Bazaar

﻿Some of the buildings in Bazaar now have an extra open window

Quarantine

Fixed multiple spots of collision

Fixed inconsistencies between Quest and PC versions of Quarantine where cover would exist on PC but not Quest

Fixed a mesh issue on the Humvees located on Quarantine

Fixed an issue where assets could clip through Hesco Bastions in Quarantine

Fixed an issue where the Air Drone could not see the sidewalks in Quarantine

Fixed an issue where the Drone would get caught on a building in Quarantine

Fixed several floating items in Quarantine

Suburbia

Fixed multiple spots of collision on Suburbia

The correct footstep sound will now be heard on grass and concrete areas throughout Suburbia

Fixed Tree consistency on Suburbia between PCVR and Quest

Fixed an issue where the evac helicopter would sometimes land into Hesco barriers in Suburbia

Adjusted the overall lighting for Suburbia to have brighter and more detailed visuals as well as more accurate player lighting

Updated the textures for the grass terrain for both Quest and PC

Buildings and Fences in Suburbia were re-made for better utilization

New road and sidewalk textures were implemented

Some bushes have been remade to improve graphic quality and to rectify a PC-Quest gameplay advantage where PC players could see through them and Quest users could not

Turbine

Fixed multiple spots of collision

Fixes for several exploitable areas

Workshop & Custom Maps

Maps downloaded on previous versions no longer appear as duplicates on map selection

Fixed an issue where some subscribed maps always required an update after refreshing the Workshop page

Fixed certain map thumbnails appearing blank and unable to be selected on the 'Workshop' tab

Custom Map image no longer fail to update when the user is brought to the Workshop after accepting a 'Missing Map' prompt in the 'Multiplayer Server Browser'

Weapons and Utilities

Fixed issue where positioning for weapons was not consistent when holstered when viewing other players

Hands no longer become stuck when holding another user's RPG-7 that has been reloaded

Fixed a performance issue on Quest related to the use of VR goggles

Fixed an issue with the PKM & M249 where your non-dominant hand would hold onto the feed tray cover when the weapon was dropped, following the weapon to the ground

Fixed issue where players could not manually activate an equipped laser sight on the P90 because the charging handle grab area interferes with the activation zone

Fixed max offhand grip release activating by weapon recoil when near the max offhand distance

Fixed a bug where another players primary weapon can fall through world when taking it then grabbing your own pistol

Smoke grenades can no longer be used normally during the match start timer

Fixed an issue on the SV98 when using Grip/Trigger setting and then attempting to pull the mag would result in an inability to do so or instead the bolt will be grabbed

Fixed an issue where letting go of your primary weapon with both hands simultaneously, while holding it away from your body, makes the gun stick to your offhand

The 2x Holographic Sight now shows attached to the rail on the FAMAS

AKS-74U Holographic Sight no longer appears solid in Gun Game after a computer restart

Primary and Secondary Attachments now default to 'Iron Sights' for Primary and Secondary Optics and Empty for Primary and Secondary Attachments after the user has equipped the Ballistic Shield, Stun Gun and Flare Gun in the tent

The 552 Commando charging handle no longer disappears when the chamber is closed

Corrected movement speed when player is using the Stun Gun in ready position

The PKM no longer unloads when dropped on the ground or passed to another player

Fixed issue where a single floating bullet would appear over the weapons of PKM-wielding AI throughout co-op matches

The magazine on the AK5C now appears correctly

Known Issues: