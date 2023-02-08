0.70.3 Update List

Common
- Added drop item "Unlimited Bullets" - It will shoot within 15 seconds without consuming bullets.
- Reworked the setting interface, and now you can adjust the volume of music and sound effects.
- Now you can use the shortcut key TAB to open and close the deck interface.
- The guide arrow has added animation.
- Fixed an occasional problem in the novice guide.
Map
- The dodge probability of Ghost in the map Boneyard is reduced to 25% (50% → 25%).
- The dodge probability of Elite Ghost in the map Boneyard is reduced to 50% (75%→50%).
