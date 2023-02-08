 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 8 February 2023

0.70.3 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 10509152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Common

  1. Added drop item "Unlimited Bullets" - It will shoot within 15 seconds without consuming bullets.
  2. Reworked the setting interface, and now you can adjust the volume of music and sound effects.
  3. Now you can use the shortcut key TAB to open and close the deck interface.
  4. The guide arrow has added animation.
  5. Fixed an occasional problem in the novice guide.

Map

  1. The dodge probability of Ghost in the map Boneyard is reduced to 25% (50% → 25%).
  2. The dodge probability of Elite Ghost in the map Boneyard is reduced to 50% (75%→50%).

