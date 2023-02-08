"Improved Mini Map & Enhanced Wrist Pad Experience"

We are excited to announce a new update for our game that brings major improvements to the wrist pad mini-map and enhances the overall experience for players. The update includes:



Fixed wrist pad mini map: The mini-map has been updated to display the location of friends and enemies more accurately, allowing you to easily keep track of your teammates and opponents.

Display of friends and enemies: The minimap now displays the locations of both friends and enemies in real-time, giving you a better understanding of the battlefield.

Enhanced wrist pad experience: In addition to the updated minimap, we have also made several improvements to the wrist pad to make it easier to navigate and use during gameplay.

We hope these improvements will help enhance your overall gaming experience and make it easier to keep track of your friends and enemies in the heat of battle.

As always, please reach out to our support team if you have any questions or feedback regarding this update.