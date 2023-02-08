 Skip to content

Friend or Foe update for 8 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU14]

Build 10509038

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing wolves 5 > 6
  • Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing rabbits 5 > 8
  • Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing foxes 5 > 8
  • Temporarily disabled the option to tame Deers until an issue has been resolved.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where tamed animals would disappear when reloading.
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would disappear when selecting the “change animal name” icon.

Optimization

  • Adjusted the level of detail (LOD) on several meshes to improve performance.

