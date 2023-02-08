Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU14]

New
- Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing wolves 5 > 6
- Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing rabbits 5 > 8
- Increased the amount the friendly bar decreases when killing foxes 5 > 8
- Temporarily disabled the option to tame Deers until an issue has been resolved.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where tamed animals would disappear when reloading.
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would disappear when selecting the “change animal name” icon.
Optimization
- Adjusted the level of detail (LOD) on several meshes to improve performance.
-
Changed files in this update