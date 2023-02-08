Big Ptach - 01

Share · View all patches · Build 10509026 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 22:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

We are excited to announce the latest patch for Joe Wander, which brings a host of new improvements and bug fixes to enhance your gaming experience. This update is a bit bigger than previous ones, and we're confident you'll love what it has to offer.

As always, if you encounter any issues while playing, please don't hesitate to report them in the discussion section of the community hub. Your feedback is essential to help us make the game even better.

Thank you for your continued support of Joe Wander, and happy gaming!

Best regards,

Frozen Pixel

Gameplay changes:

World 3 Bonus level:

-Making the platforming section a bit easier

Bugfixses:

General:

In a very rare situation pause screen would stop working for some players.

World 1:

Level 5:

-Ball on the second puzzle coult fall out in a rare sitaion, and break the puzzle

World 2:

Level 1:

-Energy progress bugs

-2 very small camera bugs

-Missing waterfall sounds

-Time switch not showing progress

Level 4:

-Object that fall of the map woudn't reapear

World 3:

Level 3:

-Broken ballista phyiscs. Ballista was very hard to controll. (Sorry Wortex)

Level 5:

-Player could get stuck in the last puzzle.

-Small camera fixses

World 4:

Hub:

-Wrong sking unlock order

Level 1:

-Camera not showing button action (Could confuse players)

-Some fire effect missing

-Element of the last puzzle strating in a wrong position. (Could confuse players)

Level 2:

-Some fire effect missing

Level 3:

-Some fire effect missing

-Missig sound for crumbeling platforms

-Element of the last puzzle was broken (It was very hard to finish the level, almost imposible)

Level 4:

-Some fire effect missing

-Second puzzle could stuck in some situations. (Making it very hard to compleate)

Level 5:

-Some fire effect missing

And more...