Superior update for 8 February 2023

February 8th hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10509010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Changes

  • Fixed various animation related bugs on melee combo attacks
  • Reduced damage of new Melee Weapon finishers
  • Fixed Overshield pickups sometimes not allowing the player to pick them up
  • Fixed HUD feedback for skills not showing up
  • Fixed Beatdown doing unexpected amounts of damage
  • Fixed Murmur's On the Move skill saying it lasted for 15 seconds
  • Fixed gamepad navigation on in game menu
  • Made AI more aware of players interacting with the environment
  • Fixed being able to stack multiple dash, jump, and melee powers

