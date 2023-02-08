February 8th hotfix

Hotfix Changes
- Fixed various animation related bugs on melee combo attacks
- Reduced damage of new Melee Weapon finishers
- Fixed Overshield pickups sometimes not allowing the player to pick them up
- Fixed HUD feedback for skills not showing up
- Fixed Beatdown doing unexpected amounts of damage
- Fixed Murmur's On the Move skill saying it lasted for 15 seconds
- Fixed gamepad navigation on in game menu
- Made AI more aware of players interacting with the environment
- Fixed being able to stack multiple dash, jump, and melee powers
Changed files in this update