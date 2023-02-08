-
Flashlight light brightness dimmed.
-
The problem of loading the number of documents during the game save load has been fixed.
-
The problem of characters appearing corrupted during document reading in some languages has been fixed.
Have Fun!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Flashlight light brightness dimmed.
The problem of loading the number of documents during the game save load has been fixed.
The problem of characters appearing corrupted during document reading in some languages has been fixed.
Have Fun!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update