Outstand update for 8 February 2023

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10508855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Flashlight light brightness dimmed.

  • The problem of loading the number of documents during the game save load has been fixed.

  • The problem of characters appearing corrupted during document reading in some languages ​​has been fixed.

Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183581
  • Loading history…
