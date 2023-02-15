The Viking is here!

Greeting warriors!

The Viking has finally awakened! Earn your place to Valhalla by crushing your enemies with this new fighter. Slash with your sword, protect with shield, and smash with your double axes. Nothing will stand between you and glory, such is the will of the gods of the North.

But there’s more! See the full breakdown of the update:

What’s new?

The Viking fighter: Inspired by the dreadful warriors from Scandinavia, the Viking has his own fighting style and set of weapons you’ll have to master.

Inspired by the dreadful warriors from Scandinavia, the Viking has his own fighting style and set of weapons you’ll have to master. The Viking Arena: Land on the shores of Valhalla aboard your longship!

Server selection: You can now choose your server to reduce the risk of latency.

Balancing:

Tyrant Nerf: Same Awaken values, harder to achieve.

Same Awaken values, harder to achieve. Barbarian Buff: +10 Awaken value.

+10 Awaken value. Knight Buff: Same Awaken values, easier to achieve.

Same Awaken values, easier to achieve. Persian Buff: Blades regrow 33% faster.

Blades regrow 33% faster. Duelist adjustments: Same Awaken values, easier to achieve. Narrower pointing conditions (anti-flick).

Bug fix:

Anti-cheat: New features to avoid players to cheat on arm length.

New features to avoid players to cheat on arm length. Anti-wiggle: Improved wiggle detection, less false triggers.

We truly hope that you’ll love to embody this new fighter! Don’t hesitate to join our Discord to play against your fellow warriors and tell us your impressions! We also have an axe-citing roadmap ahead of us!

Please leave your feedback here! This would help us improve the game and fix issues!

Thank you so much.

On guard!