Rob Riches update for 9 February 2023

Rob Riches: The Anniversary Update

Rob Riches: The Anniversary Update

9 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow adventurers!
We are beyond excited to announce a major update to Rob Riches!

The anniversary update adds major new content to the game, inducing cinematics, new assets, quality of life changes and a few fixes and tweaks.

We've also made an updated trailer to showcase all the accolades accrued by Rob Riches since it's original release! Take a look:

We will be sharing a lot of Rob content these coming weeks, including some behind the scenes looks into the creative process behind the game. Rob's creation is already up on our Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, with more to come very soon! So make sure to keep up with us over on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and [Facebook](facebook.com/Megapopgames/) to see more of Rob's escapades!

We hope you all enjoy this update!

