 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 8 February 2023

Multiple changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10508703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are a number of changes since the last update. Highlights:

  • Changes to board graphics

    • New cell edges
    • Changes to graphic overlays
    • Changes to board backgrounds
    • Colouring changes

  • Combined some of the hex and cell implementation

  • Board designer can now process boards made up of hexagonal cells

  • Board designer can now process cylinder boards

  • New shape modifier to update graphics on shapes (first draft)

  • Changes to a number of asset files and asset file structure

  • Changes to the way errors/obsolete parameters in settings files are handled

  • Various fixes to hexagonal boards

  • Removed old board designer

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link