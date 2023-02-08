Multiple changes

There are a number of changes since the last update. Highlights:
-
Changes to board graphics
- New cell edges
- Changes to graphic overlays
- Changes to board backgrounds
- Colouring changes
-
Combined some of the hex and cell implementation
-
Board designer can now process boards made up of hexagonal cells
-
Board designer can now process cylinder boards
-
New shape modifier to update graphics on shapes (first draft)
-
Changes to a number of asset files and asset file structure
-
Changes to the way errors/obsolete parameters in settings files are handled
-
Various fixes to hexagonal boards
-
Removed old board designer
Changed files in this update