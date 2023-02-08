Possible fix for Haptics not working on Index/Vive (SteamVR/OpenVR support issue

- Possible fix for haptics not working on Index/WMR headsets. This is a STEAMVR/OpenVR support issue I can't do anything about and am unfortunately waiting on Valve to fix it. This may be a Unreal Engine 5.1/SteamVR issue also.
- Clarified jump button for WMR/Vive controllers being 'trigger' not 'grip'.
The Utility Room update for 8 February 2023
