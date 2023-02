Hellow my lil Gum Balls,

It is time for a new race map. It is time for Twisty Tubes. Probably the craziest race map as of yet. The chaos will drive your gum ball to their limits.

For the next update I am looking into input rebinding and full controller support. Hopefully I can get this to work without too much hassle...

Who am I kidding it will be a lot of hassle. Therefore no promises I can get it working.

Thanks for playing. Keep gum ballin' everyone!

~ Glenn