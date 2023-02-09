 Skip to content

Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 9 February 2023

Update #5

Build 10508616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Interaction with items is more flexible. There will no longer be a situation where an interaction failed notification is shown when trying to fill a bowl
  • You can no longer interact with items through the wall
  • Playing with the cat has been simplified a bit. Cat jumps on the feathers more slowly
  • Fixed picking up newspapers lying on the floor. You don't have to destroy the floor to pick up the newspapers
  • Improved employee interaction with the microwave. Employee should no longer get stuck when trying to interact with the microwave
  • Animal needs don't increase so much with change of day

Changed files in this update

Depot 2148931
