- Interaction with items is more flexible. There will no longer be a situation where an interaction failed notification is shown when trying to fill a bowl
- You can no longer interact with items through the wall
- Playing with the cat has been simplified a bit. Cat jumps on the feathers more slowly
- Fixed picking up newspapers lying on the floor. You don't have to destroy the floor to pick up the newspapers
- Improved employee interaction with the microwave. Employee should no longer get stuck when trying to interact with the microwave
- Animal needs don't increase so much with change of day
Pets Hotel: Prologue update for 9 February 2023
Update #5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
