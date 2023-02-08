 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 8 February 2023

0.11.0 - Old saves not compatible

Build 10508613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: Old saves not compatible

  • Rerolling can't be save scummed - Not sure about this change, I only made it because it was what I originally intended, but at the same time I don't believe in stopping people from playing the game however they want to. I may revert this if enough people care.
  • Apply perk system bug actually fixed for real this time (I think.)
  • Items now showing damage type
  • Items should now benefit from damage stat bonuses
  • Fixed gun damage potion not scaling
  • Fixed potions showing up in shop with 0 stats
  • Potion color / bottle to effect now saves also
  • Level now displays in shop start button after loading game
  • Hud hides during boss loot selection
  • Alt stats on units and hero now display stats (So you can see current state of permanent changes)
  • Fixed an issue with some talents / abilities being duplicated upon reload

