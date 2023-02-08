0.11.0 - Old saves not compatible

Warning: Old saves not compatible
- Rerolling can't be save scummed - Not sure about this change, I only made it because it was what I originally intended, but at the same time I don't believe in stopping people from playing the game however they want to. I may revert this if enough people care.
- Apply perk system bug actually fixed for real this time (I think.)
- Items now showing damage type
- Items should now benefit from damage stat bonuses
- Fixed gun damage potion not scaling
- Fixed potions showing up in shop with 0 stats
- Potion color / bottle to effect now saves also
- Level now displays in shop start button after loading game
- Hud hides during boss loot selection
- Alt stats on units and hero now display stats (So you can see current state of permanent changes)
- Fixed an issue with some talents / abilities being duplicated upon reload
Changed files in this update