Difficulty curving and new modding API

We updated the Creation Manual and the API between Lua game scripts and the C++ game engine. This improves the ability to mod the game.

We changed the default game difficulty so that now everything is "curved". The player no longer gets more powerful at an exponential rate. We curve the strength of both the player and monsters. This increases the size of the "Goldilocks Zone" (the part of the world that is not too easy and not too hard).

The engine now supports the ability to create and destroy blocks. When a block is created or destroyed, this is saved in a chunk file.

Emeralds are now finished (these are inside Mylantis layer 8). Inside of them are Emerald Cities.

A new area of I3 has been added: The River. This area has many Yellow Mushrooms and many places to get EMP max ammo upgrades and also minigun fire rate upgrades.