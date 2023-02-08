Game balance for the new game modes and game speeds.

Share · View all patches · Build 10508528 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy

v0.2.12.7 Game balance hotfix

After including new game modes and speeds, we have balanced the game to improve the player experience and the pace of the game. We hope you like it!

CHANGES:

Some wise men of the tribe can make advances in knowledge.

New game speeds : Slow, Normal, Fast.

New game modes : Beginner, Expert, Hardcore.

New tribe reports for mood, lack of food, hunt, tombs, housing and overwork.

Storage priority now affects to unload priority.

New achievement : Atlantis.

The playable area in the region map is doubled.

New tree species: Pine tree.

The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.

New thoughts about liked or disliked food.

New Neolithic clothes variations.

New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.

New log storage construction.

New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

FIXES:

Game speed : days per month adjusted.

Pregnancy and migrant probabilities adjusted.

Architect achievement was bugged.

Many small fixes and adjustments.

The lack of housing effect on unrest is now progressive.

The initial tribe resources are increased.

Icons not updating properly when changing values.

The selection of leaders takes fitness into account as well.

Storage area configuration not working.

Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.

Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.

Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.

Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.

Migrant groups issues fixed.

Rationing policy adjusted.

Navigation zones calculation bugged.

Resources missing after arriving to a new location.

Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.

Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.

The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.

Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.

Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

