Handyman Corporation update for 8 February 2023

Minor Update

8 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We are bringing you a minor update including streamer mode which can be enabled from the main menu. We suggest using it whenever recording or streaming the game.

Thank you for playing Handyman Corporation!

