Industries of Titan update for 9 February 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 10508436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and New Features

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Balance Changes

  • 🪐▲Reduced many building requirements for T4 and T5 victory points

  • 🪐▲Reduced the unlock cost of the shipyard

  • 🪐▲Increased the stats of the Large Generator device to make it's benefits more apparent

    • Energy provided: 9 > 12 Fuel cost: 3 > 4

Fixes

  • Fix a crash that could occur when clicking on the build menu while transitioning certain camera views
  • Fixed another rare crash that could occur

