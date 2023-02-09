Patch 1.0.1

Changes and New Features
🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!
Balance Changes
-
🪐▲Reduced many building requirements for T4 and T5 victory points
-
🪐▲Reduced the unlock cost of the shipyard
-
🪐▲Increased the stats of the Large Generator device to make it's benefits more apparent
- Energy provided: 9 > 12 Fuel cost: 3 > 4
Fixes
- Fix a crash that could occur when clicking on the build menu while transitioning certain camera views
- Fixed another rare crash that could occur
