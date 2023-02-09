 Skip to content

Gogte update for 9 February 2023

End of Early Access

Patchnotes via Steam Community

END OF EARLY ACCESS is now version 1.0

This great project has already been finished.

Thank you all for making this possible.

For any comment, suggestion or help, you can use the community forum.

A thousand greetings.
Oso.

