Adjustments, fixes and improvements.

-Movement speed is increased by default.

-The place of the pistol has been modified to make it easier to obtain it at the beginning of the game.

-Fixed bug that caused certain key items to re-spawn on load.

-The collision with the cube that can be carried has been improved, it can now not be dropped when in contact with another object, thus preventing it from getting lost from the map.

-The AI ​​of the companions for solving puzzles has been improved.

-Vaults are added on boxes to be able to have a better movement around the stage.

-Textures that did not look good are modified.

-The collision of certain characters in events where they should not be able to be pushed has been modified.

-Improvements in animations.