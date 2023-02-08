 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kind Heart Defenders update for 8 February 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10508273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

We brought you an update for Kind Heart Defenders! After Stage 10 now we have the Ranked Stage with all the stages in sequence. I want to see how you can go marked in the ranking!

Let’s see who is the best!

We hear your feedback and reviews and we made some adjustments:

  • We increased the coin’s drop rate, and now you can upgrade faster!
  • The auto shooting can be turned off at the configuration screen.
    • We took off the timer from the upgrade screen, Spend all your money in one shot.
  • We add tower descriptions at the tower constructions screen.

Changed depots in interno branch

View more data in app history for build 10508273
Depot 2170491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link