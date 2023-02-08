Hi everyone!
We brought you an update for Kind Heart Defenders! After Stage 10 now we have the Ranked Stage with all the stages in sequence. I want to see how you can go marked in the ranking!
Let’s see who is the best!
We hear your feedback and reviews and we made some adjustments:
- We increased the coin’s drop rate, and now you can upgrade faster!
- The auto shooting can be turned off at the configuration screen.
- We took off the timer from the upgrade screen, Spend all your money in one shot.
- We add tower descriptions at the tower constructions screen.
