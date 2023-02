Share · View all patches · Build 10508210 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 19:13:27 UTC by Wendy

1.3.5:

-Add a gradient effect when each scene is converted

-Sound effect of new factory work

-Add map function after work

-Optimize the working background of the factory

-Optimize the image display logic of the chef's work

-The interface of changing clothes before work is completely redone

-Complete rework of delivery work

-Complete rework of driving a taxi