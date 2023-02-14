Update 12.1: British Submarines

Please note that the servers will be temporarily unavailable due to the release of an update. The schedule is available below.
Maintenance times are tentative and subject to change. Please accept our apologies for any inconveniences.
[table][tr][th]
Asia
[/th]
[td]2023-02-16 05:00—08:00 UTC+8[/td]
[td]2023-02-15 21:00—23:59 UTC[/td][/tr]
[tr][th]
EU
[/th]
[td]2023-02-16 06:00—09:00 CET (UTC+1)[/td]
[td]2023-02-16 05:00—08:00 UTC[/td][/tr]
[tr][th]
NA
[/th]
[td]2023-02-15 02:00 AM—05:00 AM PT (UTC–8)[/td]
[td]2023-02-15 10:00—13:00 UTC[/td][/tr][/table]
The new update will go live some time after it's been downloaded because the client and server sides are updated separately. While the client begins to update immediately, it takes time for the servers to be updated across all regions.
If there are problems with downloading or launching the update—please perform files integrity check.
Subtitles can be enabled in the video player separately.
Update 12.1 brings the following:
- Battle Pass
- Statue of Liberty Commander and U.S. Hybrid Battleships
- Early Access to British Submarines
- Global Combat Missions
- Adventure: Queen of the Seas
- Clan Battles: Salamander Season
- Brawls
- Domination Mode With New Settings
- Technical and Visual Changes
- Changes to Unique Upgrades
- Armory
- Content Additions and Changes
- Other Changes
Thank you for being an attentive reader! Click "Collect Your Gift" to claim 1 day of Warships Premium Account. The day of Warships Premium Account will start immediately after you click the button.
[table][tr][th][h3=button]Asia[/h3][/th][th]
[Collect Your Gift](https://worldofwarships.asia/news/game-updates/update-121-british-submarines/#button style=button)
[/th]
[/tr][tr][th]
EU
[/th][th]
[Collect Your Gift](https://worldofwarships.eu/news/game-updates/update-121-british-submarines/#button style=button)
[/th]
[/tr][tr][th]
NA
[/th][th]
[Collect Your Gift](https://worldofwarships.com/news/game-updates/update-121-british-submarines/#button style=button)
[/th][/tr][/table]
The reward can be claimed before: Mon. 20 Mar. 14:00 CET (UTC+1)
Changed files in this update