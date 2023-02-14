Update 12.1: British Submarines



Please note that the servers will be temporarily unavailable due to the release of an update. The schedule is available below.

Maintenance times are tentative and subject to change. Please accept our apologies for any inconveniences.

[table][tr][th]

[/th]

[td]2023-02-16 05:00—08:00 UTC+8[/td]

[td]2023-02-15 21:00—23:59 UTC[/td][/tr]

[tr][th]

[/th]

[td]2023-02-16 06:00—09:00 CET (UTC+1)[/td]

[td]2023-02-16 05:00—08:00 UTC[/td][/tr]

[tr][th]

[/th]

[td]2023-02-15 02:00 AM—05:00 AM PT (UTC–8)[/td]

[td]2023-02-15 10:00—13:00 UTC[/td][/tr][/table]

The new update will go live some time after it's been downloaded because the client and server sides are updated separately. While the client begins to update immediately, it takes time for the servers to be updated across all regions.

If there are problems with downloading or launching the update—please perform files integrity check.

Subtitles can be enabled in the video player separately.

