All the way. (v1.30 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.30 Patch Notes:
- As Hive, Shells that are in the process of opening will ignore adjacent clears. Bugfix.
- Reimplemented end-of-round handshake sequence. This absolutely results in fewer desyncs online, specifically those happening at the end of the round where a player perceives the other player as doing nothing when they were in fact fighting back. There were multiple parts to this fix, but needless to say this may be the final part of the netcode that needed my immediate attention. Preliminary testing showed that the problem is gone. Reports of mid-match desyncs were nonexistent after yesterday's patch, so this means that the netcode is finally no longer a thorn in my side!
I have a good feeling about this.
