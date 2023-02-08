Fixed Venom Vial not using mana.
Changed Venom Vial text.
Change Handsome Hunks Passive text.
Fixed not showing Choose Difficulty screen.
Fixed Wilds sometimes having to click twice to change their letter.
Paperback Adventures update for 8 February 2023
More Fixes!
