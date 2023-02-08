 Skip to content

Paperback Adventures update for 8 February 2023

More Fixes!

Fixed Venom Vial not using mana.
Changed Venom Vial text.
Change Handsome Hunks Passive text.
Fixed not showing Choose Difficulty screen.
Fixed Wilds sometimes having to click twice to change their letter.

