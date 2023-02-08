Not For Broadcast is 70% OFF during STEAM DAILY DEAL!

Hello Broadcasters,
We’re happy to announce that Not For Broadcast is currently 70% OFF as a part of STEAM DAILY DEAL!
This means two things:
- We get that fancy spot on the main Steam page (moment of fame!)
- Well, pretty self-explanatory, but you can get Not For Broadcast for only 30% of its original price!
We’re also incredibly honoured to be mentioned in GDC’s video about Inclusive Indie Marketing alongside other incredible titles!
Our section starts at 17:10 timestamp, but we encourage you to listen to the entire lecture - it’s very informative and insightful!
Enjoy and happy shopping!
