amazin' George 2 Digital Deluxe Release!

We are very pleased to announce the release of amazin' George 2 Digital Deluxe!

This is a free upgrade to all exising users of the previously Nintendo Switch exclusive.

More cat and maze and JRPG fun! We've updated George and his friend's appearence to look even cuter and more realistic than ever. New HD graphics and colorful areas to explore!

GEORGE RETURNS

DIRECTOR's CUT

amazin' George Digital Deluxe restores quests and areas that were cut in the original game.

A BIG WORLD

The world of Felina, the world of cat dreams is a big one and will take hours of enjoyable turn based RPG gameplay to explore.

ROLE-PLAYING AT ITS FINEST

A mixture of familiar RPG elements, featuring dozens of locations to explore, diverse 3D characters with cute animation and secrets to find.