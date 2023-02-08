 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 8 February 2023

Feature Updates and New Sample Project

Share · View all patches · Build 10507713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New 3D mapping sample project.
  • Items can now be used in battle.
  • Game Data Source and Party Data Source have details for System/Play time.
  • Minor bug fixes related to map editor and editor layout.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link