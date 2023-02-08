- New 3D mapping sample project.
- Items can now be used in battle.
- Game Data Source and Party Data Source have details for System/Play time.
- Minor bug fixes related to map editor and editor layout.
RPG Architect update for 8 February 2023
Feature Updates and New Sample Project
Patchnotes via Steam Community
