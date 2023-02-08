1.0.12 - Challenges, UI & improvements



Hail to you Champion!

This version introduces a new concept that'll give you more content and an opportunity to get more gems! We've also been hard at work doing some bottom up optimizations of the game and are happy to tell you it's now running smoother than ever. We're not done yet but it's shaping up every week!

Challenges

Every day, week and month new challenges appear! You're limited to only 5 different towers and can see any level or mode show up. We'll keep developing the challenges to add even more aspects of difficulty to it over time. If you complete challenges you'll be able to get both achievements and more gems.

You'll find challenges right in the main menu and they'll be refreshed automagically!



The new challenges menu!

New features

Challenges! Read more about them above

Better formatting of numbers throughout the game! What used to be 123456 will now be 123,456 or even 123k depending on where you'll find it.

New main menu UI

Profile is now available from the main menu

Added a subtitle to the main menu showing when the next update is coming

Achievements now store the date they were completed on

Added 22 new achievements related to challenges!



The new menu UI!

Improvements

VASTLY improved how collisions are calculated, should make the game much more performant!

Made the immune-hit sound less prominent

Added an extra check if you've completed achievements on starting the game

Changed all the click sounds to new ones!

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where user and player names including special characters or spaces would crash the game

Fixed a bug where sound was missing from some of the settings

As always - thank you for playing Cliff & Field! We hope you like this update and will continue to support us as we make this game better!

Best,

Gideon & Max