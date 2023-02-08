 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 8 February 2023

THE HOTEL V1.5 First Class Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 10507478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAME

  • Arena mode BETA (side stories): an arena where you can fight different horde of enemy. Getting high score (A or S) on some levels will give you additional costumes for both character.
  • Weapons Reward: 4 new weapons unlockable by finishing the game with a score > 80.
  • New animations: run, reload an many more.
  • Grenade launcher (Judie) has been redesigned.
  • Army costume (Alex) has been redesigned.
  • Wall clips fixed
  • Added some new zombies (models and texture)

SYSTEM

  • UI fix on some layout
  • Fixed some typos on the map
  • More than 60 FPS cap. NOT TESTED on real 90/120/144/etc hz monitor.
  • General balance to the weapons
  • Controls relative to camera: walk by pressing west button (X/square)
  • In game Reload by pressing AIM + CANC
  • Minor bug fixes

SCENES

  • Fixed some lighting issue on some rooms where item were barely visible (shotgun, cable and others)
  • Multiple rooms has been completely redesigned
  • Interactable switch has now a red led close to them. Is hard for a player to understand when something is interactable and when is not.
  • Minor rooms fix

THX FOR PLAYING

IL PALA

