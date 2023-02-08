THE HOTEL V1.5 First Class Upgrade

GAME
- Arena mode BETA (side stories): an arena where you can fight different horde of enemy. Getting high score (A or S) on some levels will give you additional costumes for both character.
- Weapons Reward: 4 new weapons unlockable by finishing the game with a score > 80.
- New animations: run, reload an many more.
- Grenade launcher (Judie) has been redesigned.
- Army costume (Alex) has been redesigned.
- Wall clips fixed
- Added some new zombies (models and texture)
SYSTEM
- UI fix on some layout
- Fixed some typos on the map
- More than 60 FPS cap. NOT TESTED on real 90/120/144/etc hz monitor.
- General balance to the weapons
- Controls relative to camera: walk by pressing west button (X/square)
- In game Reload by pressing AIM + CANC
- Minor bug fixes
SCENES
- Fixed some lighting issue on some rooms where item were barely visible (shotgun, cable and others)
- Multiple rooms has been completely redesigned
- Interactable switch has now a red led close to them. Is hard for a player to understand when something is interactable and when is not.
- Minor rooms fix
