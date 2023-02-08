Giga-Patch 1.1.6

Hello!
This update is probably the last major content addition to the game, and focuses on enhancing the player experience:
- Added a brand new Pinboard interface, on which you may rearrange gathered clues, as well as tag them as true, false, and plausible. This interface is accessible via clicking on the, uh, pinboard in your office and replaces the old, list-based interface
- Added a brand new City Map interface that's used for navigating between available scenes. This interface replaces the old and boring list of available locations, and is accessible through walking to the current scene exit, or pressing TAB.
-
Expanded the save system, so that apart from an autosave in each scene, the game creates a separate savefile at the beginning of each day. When loading game from the menu, you can now choose the savefile to load.
-
Changed the way tutorial popups work, so that they disappear only after walking away from their trigger, not after a set amount of time (so you don't have to worry about not reading them in time!)
-
Changed the highlight colour of dialogue options, for better contrast and visibility, as well as...
-
...Implemented the option to browse available dialogue option using navigation keys (you can select a highlighted option via E, Enter, or Space)
-
Fixed some mistakes in text
-
Replaced in-game references to No █████ ████████ with No Questions Asked.
Thank you for all the suggestions and bug-hunting! This update largely came to be because of your feedback
Cheers
Changed files in this update