Giga-Patch 1.1.6

Hello!

This update is probably the last major content addition to the game, and focuses on enhancing the player experience:

Expanded the save system, so that apart from an autosave in each scene, the game creates a separate savefile at the beginning of each day. When loading game from the menu, you can now choose the savefile to load.

Changed the way tutorial popups work, so that they disappear only after walking away from their trigger, not after a set amount of time (so you don't have to worry about not reading them in time!)

Changed the highlight colour of dialogue options, for better contrast and visibility, as well as...