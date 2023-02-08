The Cloud City Playtest 02/09 update notes - v0.2.0.230208a

[New] Increase the prompt of missing materials in building construction

[New] Remove workshop, Wufang stacking collision

[New] Wufang integration, adjust collision

[New] Click on building sound effects

[New] New well animation

[New] After unlocking the blueprint, the building can be pre-created if the backpack materials are not enough, and the subsequent AI will automatically fill in the required materials

[New] Building Animation: Ranch (walking around the fence)

[New] Road delete function

[New] Recruiting workers event, remove the original recruitment. ​

[New] Architectural Animation: Food Square (hot air, boiling pot, drying different grain raw materials)​

[New] Workers and soldiers independently search for cotton clothes in spring and autumn

[New] Road construction function

[New] Workshop Physics Collision Production

[New] New map configuration (after stroke, add deer and bear, vegetable generation cycle, configure winter color, map collision, map test Ai stuck problem, mineral generation, scene optimization, overall scene tone optimization, river freezing, merchant placement , where the quest bear spawns)

[New] ESC to close the construction interface

[New] Protagonist and worker LOD

[New] More performance-related custom settings

[New] New buildings (workshops, houses)

[New] Added image quality adjustment

[New] Adjust vertical sync

[Fix] Fix the bug that the player gets items after the death of the enemy Ai

[Fix] The number of AI grows to a certain BUG that cannot automatically obtain food

[Adjustment] Adjust task flow

[Adjustment] Modification of version number

[Adjustment] UI adjustments for missions and merchants, so that they can be seen clearly under snow​

[Adjustment] Screenshots of new workshops, wells, and food workshops

[Adjustment] Character and building demand icon optimization (intensive tone adjustment)

[Adjustment] Remove the wood storage collision in the gathering workshop and display the stone storage in the unbuilt quarry

[Adjustment] Start a new map on the main interface

[Adjustment] The task adds multiple plant prompts

[Adjustment] Adjust the overall highlight to yellow for better distinction

[Adjustment] Adjust the quality settings to make the text more obvious

[Adjustment] Adjust the game to open the default image quality to high image quality

[Adjustment] Cotton clothes are added to the central camp

[Adjustment] Added flashing vegetables to the first chapter mission

[Adjustment] Stone Tree Lod

[Adjustment] Leaf material adjustment

[Optimization] New display of the number of refugees

[Optimization] Add items to backpack optimization

[Optimization] Optimize road UI and interaction

[Optimization] Optimize the bug that bears will be blocked by vegetables, grains and other buildings

[Optimization] Road construction system optimization, UI optimization​

[Optimization] Optimize AI to obtain clothes (the durability of clothes is four seasons)